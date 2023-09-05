Body Found on Mississippi River Shoreline Prompts Investigation

Grace Jacobson / News Director

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a man found in the Mississippi River.

Around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Wright County got a call of a seemingly dead man found in the Mississippi River near Norin Landing in Otsego.

Officers arrived on scene and confirmed the man lying on the river’s shoreline was dead.

They say his identity and age is yet to be determined.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

The public is being asked to stay away from the area at this time.