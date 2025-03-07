Dilly Dally Alley to Play Monday Night Live on March 10

The 34th season of Monday Night Live continues with an appearance by Dilly Dally Alley on Monday, March 10.

Based out of Minneapolis, Dilly Dally Alley describe themselves as a “Indie-Pop jazz-adjacent collective.” Get ready for boisterous horns, catchy tunes, and music that makes it hard not to leap up and dance.

Catch Dilly Dally Alley on Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC-88.1FM at 9:00 p.m. (CDT) on March 10. Alternatively, you can stream the station online. You also have the option of watching the show live online and on UTVS.



