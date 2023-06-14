Jun 14, 2023
Fall 2023 Monday Night Live Show Dates
Monday Night Live continues with its 32nd season for the 2023-24 academic year! The best in central Minnesota’s live music is on Your Sound Alternative with our media partners, UTVS-TV.
Grace is ready to coordinate and book musicians/bands; Gavin will help the sound engineering on KVSC’s Allen and Heath Aventis audio board; and Jake is ready to rock it as the show’s host.
If you are interested in appearing on Monday night Live, please email info@kvsc.org with information about your act and include MP3s or links to hear your music.
Performance Dates
|September 11
|AVAILABLE
|September 18
|AVAILABLE
|September 25
|AVAILABLE
|October 2
|AVAILABLE
|October 9
|AVAILABLE
|October 16
|AVAILABLE
|October 23
|AVAILABLE
|October 30
|AVAILABLE
|November 6
|AVAILABLE
|November 13
|AVAILABLE
|November 27
|AVAILABLE
|December 4
|AVAILABLE
Booking is first come, first served.
Performance dates are subject to change due to weather, technical or staffing issues.