Fall 2023 Monday Night Live Show Dates

Monday Night Live continues with its 32nd season for the 2023-24 academic year! The best in central Minnesota’s live music is on Your Sound Alternative with our media partners, UTVS-TV.

Grace is ready to coordinate and book musicians/bands; Gavin will help the sound engineering on KVSC’s Allen and Heath Aventis audio board; and Jake is ready to rock it as the show’s host.

If you are interested in appearing on Monday night Live, please email info@kvsc.org with information about your act and include MP3s or links to hear your music.

Performance Dates

September 11 AVAILABLE September 18 AVAILABLE September 25 AVAILABLE October 2 AVAILABLE October 9 AVAILABLE October 16 AVAILABLE October 23 AVAILABLE October 30 AVAILABLE November 6 AVAILABLE November 13 AVAILABLE November 27 AVAILABLE December 4 AVAILABLE

Booking is first come, first served.

Performance dates are subject to change due to weather, technical or staffing issues.