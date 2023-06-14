Jun 14, 2023

Fall 2023 Monday Night Live Show Dates

Monday Night Live continues with its 32nd season for the 2023-24 academic year! The best in central Minnesota’s live music is on Your Sound Alternative with our media partners, UTVS-TV.

Grace is ready to coordinate and book musicians/bands; Gavin will help the sound engineering on KVSC’s Allen and Heath Aventis audio board; and Jake is ready to rock it as the show’s host.

If you are interested in appearing on Monday night Live, please email info@kvsc.org with information about your act and include MP3s or links to hear your music.

Performance Dates

September 11AVAILABLE
September 18AVAILABLE
September 25AVAILABLE
October 2 AVAILABLE
October 9AVAILABLE
October 16AVAILABLE
October 23AVAILABLE
October 30AVAILABLE
November 6AVAILABLE
November 13AVAILABLE
November 27AVAILABLE
December 4AVAILABLE

Booking is first come, first served.

Performance dates are subject to change due to weather, technical or staffing issues.

Thank You Underwriters

next
prev