Fire Damages Camper in North St. Cloud Sunday Night

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

The St. Cloud Fire Department was called to a fire on the north side of St. Cloud Sunday night.

Battalion Chief Glen Koshiol reports fire trucks responded to a call of a camper on fire in the driveway of a home located at 1402 3rd Street North, just before 10:30 p.m. When they arrived the camper was fully involved and crews extinguished it. The fire did not damage any nearby buildings.

No one was injured and the the dollar loss was estimated at $3,000. The fire is being investigated by the St. Cloud Fire Department’s fire marshals office.