Fire Damages House in Spring Hill Township

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Deputies responded to a house that caught fire Saturday night, about ten miles south of Melrose.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office received a call just after 11 p.m. where a passerby noticed the fire, knocked on the doors and called 911.

The Lake Henry Fire Department attempted to extinguish the flames coming from the roof, but the flames quickly spread throughout the interior of the home.

Deputies say the homeowners were not home at the time of the fire and the damage to the residence is believed to be significant.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by authorities.