Grace Jacobson / News Director

The Grand Rapids Police Department needs the public’s help to find a missing woman.

Police say 68-year-old Debra Hagenbuck left the Wal-Mart on 29th Street Southeast in Grand Rapids around 1:30 p.m. on May 23.

They say she left on foot and wore a grey t-shirt and jean shorts.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department.