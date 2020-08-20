Aug 20, 2020
Great River Regional Library Now Open For Grab & Go Service
By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director
The Great River Regional Library has announced that all libraries will be open for “Grab & Go” service.
Residents will be able to enter the library so they can browse for books and items to check out.
The library wants visitors to ask staff questions and pick up their holds, while keeping their visit as brief as possible.
Additional services may vary by location and you can call your local library to find out more.