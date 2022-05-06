Highway 10 Closed in Anoka and Elk River This Weekend

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

It’s a major ‘travel north’ weekend for the Minnesota fishing opener, but there’s also a major highway closed this weekend for people traveling from the northwest Twin Cities Metro.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is alerting weekend travelers that Highway 10 will be closed in Anoka and Elk River tonight through Monday.

MnDOT is closing both directions of Highway 10 between Highway 47/Ferry Street and 7th Avenue from 10 p.m. on Friday, until 5 a.m. on Monday. This will allow construction crews time remove and replace water mains, sanitary sewer and storm sewer utilities beneath the highway near 4th Avenue.

Detours are posted using Highways 610 and 101 along with Highway 169. The crews will be working 24-hours a day in both construction locations, weather permitting.

Drivers are advised to choose other routes such as Interstate 94, avoiding Anoka and Elk River, and to travel during off-peak travel times.