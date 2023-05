Grace Jacobson / News Director

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to find a missing man.

Officers say 43-year-old John Ellis left his house at an unknown date and time.

People last saw him walking through a yard near the 900 block of Trailview Street in Bovey, Minn.

They say he wore a white t-shirt and light colored pants.

Officers ask anyone with information to contact the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office.