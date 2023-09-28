MNL Presents: Caskmates on October 2

KVSC’s 33rd season of Monday Night Live welcomes Caskmates on October 2 at 9 p.m.



Caskmates is a Funk Rock Reggae Fusion band out of Twin Cities, Minnesota. They are releasing their new EP “I’ll See Myself Out” via Farm To Label Records on February 23rd, 2023.



The band will take the stage of Your Sound Alternative’s Performance Studio at 9 p.m. on Monday, October 2 for a one-hour live performance. You can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1FM, stream online, or watch it live on UTVS.

