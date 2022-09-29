MNL Presents: Nectarous on October 3

KVSC’s 31st season of Monday Night Live welcomes Nectarous on October 3rd starting at 9 p.m.

Nectarous is a new fashioned rock n’ roll band based out of Minneapolis. Established in 2017, that aims to honor rock and roll of the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s for a new generation of headbangers.

Nectarous will take the stage of Your Sound Alternative’s Performance Studio at 9 p.m. on Monday, October 3rd for a one-hour live performance. You can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1FM, stream online, or watch it live on UTVS.