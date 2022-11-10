MNL Presents: The Floating Perspectives on November 14

KVSC’s 31st season of Monday Night Live welcomes The Floating Perspectives on November 14th starting at 9 p.m.

The Floating Perspectives bring musical unity through the carefully crafted marriage of powerful and incisive lyrics, rich harmonies and a lush string ensemble. Exploring topics of beauty, life’s uncertainty and positive self reflection, their introspective depth is conveyed and juxtaposed with upbeat production and rich harmonies.



This band will take the stage of Your Sound Alternative’s Performance Studio at 9 p.m. on Monday, November 14th for a one-hour live performance. You can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1FM, stream online, or watch it live on UTVS.