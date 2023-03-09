MNL Presents: The Mild Manner on March 13

KVSC’s 32nd season of Monday Night Live welcomes Mild Manner on March 13th starting at 9 p.m.

Eclectic but focused, rowdy but controlled; Mild Manner’s definition is as contradictory as their title. A five-piece of twenty-somethings that sprouted from the same five-mile patch of Twin Cities-adjacent suburb, they offer a homeostatic performance that’s constantly in flux between hip-shaking chaos and quiet energy. Thick, distorted influences of The Strokes and Cage the Elephant are chased by those of Billy Joel shuffle and Bernard Purdie groove; moxie of Vampire Weekend in a one-two punch with the modernity of Poliça.



The band will take the stage of Your Sound Alternative’s Performance Studio at 9 p.m. on Monday, March 13th for a one-hour live performance. You can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1FM, stream online, or watch it live on UTVS.