MNL Presents: The Trading Faces on November 28

KVSC’s 31st season of Monday Night Live welcomes Trading Faces on November 28th starting at 9 p.m.



Trading Faces is described as Dirty Disco! Influenced by the sounds of the 70s and the riffs of the 90s, combines shimmering three part vocal harmonies and guttural, grungy guitar licks to create a completely new yet familiar sound you can dance to.

This band will take the stage of Your Sound Alternative’s Performance Studio at 9 p.m. on Monday, November 28th for a one-hour live performance. You can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1FM, stream online, or watch it live on UTVS.