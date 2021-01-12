Jan 12, 2021

Monday Night Live Returns For Spring 2021 At SCSU

We’re ready to present the best in Central Minnesota live music on Your Sound Alternative and with our media partners, UTVS-Television. Sydney is amped to book and host a bevy of talented musicians, Lindsey will helm the sound engineering on the brand new Allen and Heath Aventis audio board … and Elaina will rock the TV production crew.

Here’s the dates we will bring you the beauty that is live musical expression.

Performance Date

February 8TBD
February 22TBD
March 1TBD
March 22TBD
April 5TBD
April 19TBD

Thank You Underwriters

