Jan 12, 2021
Monday Night Live Returns For Spring 2021 At SCSU
We’re ready to present the best in Central Minnesota live music on Your Sound Alternative and with our media partners, UTVS-Television. Sydney is amped to book and host a bevy of talented musicians, Lindsey will helm the sound engineering on the brand new Allen and Heath Aventis audio board … and Elaina will rock the TV production crew.
Here’s the dates we will bring you the beauty that is live musical expression.
Performance Date
|February 8
|TBD
|February 22
|TBD
|March 1
|TBD
|March 22
|TBD
|April 5
|TBD
|April 19
|TBD