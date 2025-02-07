Monday Night Live Welcomes Anna Devine on February 10

The exceptional 34th season of Monday Night Live continue on Monday, February 3 as we open the doors of the KVSC Performance Studio to Anna Devine.

A singer-songerwriter based in the Twin Cities, Anna Devine has kept busy over the years providing vocals and guitar for indie acts Aiden Intro and Chutes. She names Adrianne Lenker, Slow Pulp, and Alex G as key influences, which means she’s going to find a lot of kindred spirits in the KVSC offices.

Anna Devine is currently working on her solo debut EP, so expect to hear some sweet, new tunes in her Monday Night Live performance.

Catch Anna Devine’s live performance on Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC-88.1FM at 9:00 p.m. (CST) on February 10. Alternatively, you can stream the station online. Either way, you also have the option of watching the show live online and on UTVS.