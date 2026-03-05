Monday Night Live Welcomes Third Date to Season 35

Third Date will come calling on KVSC on Monday, March 9 as part of the 35th season of Monday Night Live.

Based out of St. Paul, Third Date plays indie folk that’s made for swaying along. The lilting violin and tinge of 2000s nostalgia ensure their tunes go down smooth.

Monday Night Live with Mary Jam airs Monday, March 9 at 9:00 PM (CST). Alternatively, you can stream the station online. Either way, you also have the option of watching the show live online and on UTVS.

