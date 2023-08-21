Sartell to Implement 2-Day Watering Schedule

By Alexander Fern / News Director

The city of Sartell has been experiencing sever drought conditions this Summer, and will now implement a 2-Day watering schedule recommended by the MnDNR.

To avoid a complete water ban and to preserve the City’s drinking water supply, as well as ensure fire safety, and the future water levels of the city, the City of Sartell implemented a temporary 2-day per week maximum irrigation schedule for city water users starting August 21st. If you live in Sartell or the surrounding area, it is recommended that you follow this schedule;

Even house numbers (example: 132 Test Ave.)- water Monday from 9 PM to 3 AM (on Tuesday) AND Thursday from 9 PM to 3 AM (on Friday) for up to one hour

Odd house numbers (example: 133 Test Ave.)- water Tuesday from 9 PM to 3 AM (on Wednesday) Friday from 9 PM to 3 AM (on Saturday) for up to one hour

The DNR is also recommends communities ban any non-essential outdoor water use, especially lawn irrigation, power washing, and swimming pool filling.