Severe Weather is Possible on Monday

Student Forecaster: Gavin Nelson

@Gavin Nelson_WX

On Monday, April 28th, the likelihood of strong to severe storms across Central and Southern Minnesota is increasing. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, has released a rare but confident 5-day outlook for severe weather.

At this time, all hazards are on the table, including heavy downpours, hail, strong winds, and tornadoes. This is due to a strong low-level flow that will shift across the upper MS Valley during the day on Monday, and plenty of warm moisture will be injected up from the Gulf. The timing of these storms is still too early to call. Current models suggest timing somewhere between 3:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

Make sure to have a way to receive warnings from the National Weather Service, whether that be your mobile device or a NOAA weather radio. Also, make sure you have your safety plan in place and know where to go if severe weather strikes.

Stay up to date with the latest weather information by tuning into KVSC at 88.1 FM or KVSC.org. Stay weather aware. Don’t be scared, be prepared.