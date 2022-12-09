Spring 2023 Monday Night Live Show Dates

Monday Night Live continues with its 31st season! The best in central Minnesota’s live music is on Your Sound Alternative with our media partners, UTVS-Television. Talent coordinator for the show, Grace, is ready to connect with musicians/bands. Lindsey and Gavin will helm the sound engineering on KVSC’s Allen and Heath Aventis audio board and, Jake is ready to rock it as the show’s host.

For booking, contact us at info@kvsc.org. Here, you can check out the history of past Monday Night Live guests!

If you are interested in appearing on Monday Night Live please email info@kvsc.org with information about your act, please include MP3s or links for us to hear your music!

Here’s the dates we’ll bring you the beauty that is live musical expression.

Performance Dates

January 23 Your Band Here! January 30 February 6 February 13 February 20 NO MNL – Trivia Weekend Hangover! February 27 March 13 March 20 March 27 April 3 April 10 April 17 April 24

Show dates are subject to change due to weather, technical or staffing issue