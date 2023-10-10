Spring 2024 Monday Night Live Show Dates

Monday Night Live continues with its 33rd season for the 2023-24 academic year! The best in central Minnesota’s live music is on Your Sound Alternative with our media partner, UTVS-TV.

Grace is ready to coordinate and book artists/bands; Gavin will help the sound engineering on KVSC’s Allen and Heath Aventis audio board; and Jake is ready to rock it as the show’s host.

If you are interested in appearing on Monday Night Live, please email info@kvsc.org with information about your act and include MP3s or links to hear your music.

Monday Night Live Spring 2024 Schedule

DATE BAND/ARTIST January 22 AVAILABLE January 29 AVAILABLE February 5 AVAILABLE February 12 AVAILABLE February 26 AVAILABLE March 11 AVAILABLE March 18 AVAILABLE March 25 AVAILABLE April 1 AVAILABLE April 8 AVAILABLE April 15 AVAILABLE April 22 AVAILABLE

Booking is first come, first served.

Performance dates are subject to change due to weather, technical or staffing issues.