Stearns County Looking for Missing Kayaker

Grace Jacobson / News Director

Stearns County Sheriffs are looking for a missing kayaker.

Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Stearns County got a call about an overturned kayak on the Mississippi River.

Officers responded to the Mississippi River area near the St. Cloud Hospital.

They conducted several inspections of the area, but did not find the missing kayaker.

The missing kayaker is described as a white, 39-year-old man; 5 feet 10 inches tall and around 200 pounds.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt with an American Flag on the front.

Police say he put in near the Holiday Station store in Sartell.

They say his destination was Munsinger Gardens in St. Cloud.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.