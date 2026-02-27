Sunburst Memorials acquires Marshfield Monument in WI

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Sunburst Memorials announced its acquisition of Marshfield Monument, a memorial provider in Marshfield Wisconsin.

According to a media release from Sunburst Memorial, the sale was completed on Thursday, February 26, and is part of its growth strategy, which includes expansion across the Midwest

Marshfield Monument was founded in 1895 and has been a trusted part of its community for generations. The building is located downtown, right next to Rogers Cinema on South Central Avenue.

For the Marshfield community, day-to-day operations at the business will remain consistent, with expanded resources and support available through the broader Sunburst Memorials network.

Jill Kampa, president of Sunburst Memorials, said, ““Marshfield Monument has built a remarkable legacy grounded in quality, compassion, and care for families.”

Sunburst Memorials is an employee-owned organization part of Scipi Companies. It was founded in 1917 and is known for crafting custom monuments and memorials and providing design, carving, production, and installation services across the Midwest.