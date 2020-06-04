Twin Cities Night of Light to Honor George Floyd

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

As the state of Minnesota mourns the loss of George Floyd with a memorial service on Thursday, communities and groups throughout the nation have continued to create opportunities for people to show their support towards this effort.

The Minnesota Broadcasters Association has created an event called Twin Cities Night of Light. They want to bring the state community together while showing unity, healing and hope.

Starting at 10 p.m. on Friday, citizens and neighbors around the Twin Cities and the state of Minnesota are encouraged to turn on their porch lights, car headlights simultaneously to show the world that we care about one another and are looking to move forward in a positive