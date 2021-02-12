Vehicle Crashes Into Power Pole in St. Joseph on Thursday

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a crashed vehicle on Thursday in St. Joseph.

Officers arrived at the scene just after 6 p.m. and located the crash further south on County Road 2 near the “Old Park and Ride”. They identified the driver as 67-year-old Bette Olson of St. Cloud.

Deputies say the vehicle had gone off the road and come to a stop after striking a power pole. Olson told deputies she was heading north on County Road 2 when she suffered a medical event.

Olson was not injured in the crash and the vehicle was removed from the power pole.