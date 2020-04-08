Voigt Bus Service Has Trailer Stolen in St. Augusta

By Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

A flatbed trailer went missing this past Monday from the Voigt Bus Service Center in St. Augusta.

An employee was able to get a glimpse at the vehicle which appeared to be a 90’s to 2000’s model, light blue blazer style SUV, in the fenced yard.

The trailer is a skid loader style trailer, specifically a 2013 P-J trailer. Pictures of the trailer and a similar looking SUV to the one seen by the employee are included below.

If you have seen or have any information about the trailer or the vehicle, please contact the Stearns County Police Department at (320) 259-3700.