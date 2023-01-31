MNL Presents: MNL Presents: Sawyer’s Dream on February 6

KVSC’s 32nd season of Monday Night Live welcomes Sawyer’s Dream on February 6 starting at 9 p.m.

Sawyer’s Dream hails from Minneapolis with an amazing 4-part vocal harmonies. The name emanates from the book The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, where in the 18th Chapter “Tom’s Dream,” was to go home to be with his family.

This inspiration combined with vocal harmonies similar to those of groups such as the Mamas & the Papas, ABBA and Bread, create a unique cross-blending of Americana, Folk, Soul, Pop and Rock.

Lyrically their songs will take you back to simpler times, a time of dreams, nature and human kindness.

Sayer’s Dream takes the stage of Your Sound Alternative’s Performance Studio at 9 p.m. on Monday, February 6th for a one-hour live performance. You can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1FM, stream online, or watch it live on UTVS.