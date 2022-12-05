MNL Presents: The Red Eye Ruby on December 5

KVSC’s 31st season of Monday Night Live welcomes Red Eye Ruby on December 5th starting at 9 p.m.

Red Eye Ruby is a retro roots-rock collective based out of Minneapolis, Channeling the soulful rock sounds of Amy Winehouse and the rhythmic roots of New Orleans, their shiny collection of original music sounds classic yet very much of this time – speaking openly about abusive relationships and the reality of working as a woman in the male-dominated music industry.

This band will take the stage of Your Sound Alternative’s Performance Studio at 9 p.m. on Monday, December 5th for a one-hour live performance. You can listen to Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC 88.1FM, stream online, or watch it live on UTVS.