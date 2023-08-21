St. Cloud Man Drowns at Quarry Park

Grace Jacobson / News Director

Police say a St. Cloud man drowned at Quarry Park on Saturday.

Stearns County Sheriffs responded to a 911 call around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday that 23-year-old Ahmed Jarso dove into the water at Quarry #2 and did not come back up.

At the scene, officials launched a rescue boat and scanned the area before a diver found Jarso in approximately 40 feet of water.

Officers brought Jarso to shore and performed CPR before taking him to the St. Cloud Hospital.

There they pronounced him dead.