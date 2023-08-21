Aug 21, 2023

St. Cloud Man Drowns at Quarry Park

Grace Jacobson / News Director

Police say a St. Cloud man drowned at Quarry Park on Saturday.

Stearns County Sheriffs responded to a 911 call around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday that 23-year-old Ahmed Jarso dove into the water at Quarry #2 and did not come back up.

At the scene, officials launched a rescue boat and scanned the area before a diver found Jarso in approximately 40 feet of water.

Officers brought Jarso to shore and performed CPR before taking him to the St. Cloud Hospital.

There they pronounced him dead.

Thank You Underwriters

next
prev