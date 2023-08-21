Aug 21, 2023
St. Cloud Man Drowns at Quarry Park
Grace Jacobson / News Director
Police say a St. Cloud man drowned at Quarry Park on Saturday.
Stearns County Sheriffs responded to a 911 call around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday that 23-year-old Ahmed Jarso dove into the water at Quarry #2 and did not come back up.
At the scene, officials launched a rescue boat and scanned the area before a diver found Jarso in approximately 40 feet of water.
Officers brought Jarso to shore and performed CPR before taking him to the St. Cloud Hospital.
There they pronounced him dead.