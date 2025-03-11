Chapman Named NSIC Tennis Player of The Week

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @carlgoenner@bsky.social / Orlando, FL.

– St Cloud State freshman Gibby Chapman was named the NSIC tennis player of the week for March 3 through 9.

During st. cloud state’s spring break trip to Florida, the huskies went 1-2.

In doubles action, Chapman joined forces with Lara-Marie Schaefer.

Chapman currently has a record of 5-2 in doubles this season.

She has won five singles matches in a row with only one going to three sets.

Her singles record is now 6-1.

The Huskies take on Winona State on March 21 at 4:30 PM in Sartell, Minnesota.