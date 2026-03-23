Sports Wrap 3/16-3/22

Scores

BB | St. Cloud State 2, #15/16/21 Augustana 16

BB | St. Cloud State 3, #15/16/21 Augustana 13

WTENNIS | St. Cloud State 2, Sioux Falls 5

SB | St. Cloud State 1, Minot State 0

SB | St. Cloud State 3, Minot State 4

BB | St. Cloud State 5, #15/16/21 Augustana 16

WTENNIS | St. Cloud State 0, #16 Augustana 7

SB | St. Cloud State 10, UMary 2 (5 inn.)

SB | St. Cloud State 8, UMary 0 (5 inn.)

News

Baseball

St. Cloud State faced a tough test against nationally ranked Augustana, dropping all three games in Sioux Falls. The Huskies were limited offensively in the series, falling 16–2, 13–3, and 16–5, with Augustana’s power bats setting the tone early in each game. It was a challenging weekend against one of the top teams in the region.

Women’s Tennis

The Huskies went 0–2 on the weekend against strong NSIC competition. St. Cloud State fell 5–2 at Sioux Falls on Friday before running into #16 Augustana on Saturday, dropping the match 7–0. The weekend highlighted the level of depth the Huskies are seeing in conference play.

Softball

St. Cloud State went 3–1 inside the Husky Dome, picking up wins in three of four games. The Huskies split a doubleheader with Minot State, winning the opener 1–0 before falling 4–3 in game two. On Sunday, SCSU dominated UMary with two run‑rule victories, winning 10–2 and 8–0 in five innings.