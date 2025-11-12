Crush Girls Hockey Takes Home Opener

By Joey Hudson / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, MN – The St Cloud Crush girls hockey team took down Anoka with a 3-1 win in thier home opener.

The game started with Anoka scoring quickly, netting a power play goal in the first period, but St Cloud was able to take the lead in the second. Goals came from Senior Liz Bell as well as Freshman Kora Hutchinson. St. Cloud’s final goal came in the third period when Sophomore Sheridan Stockman extended the Crush’s lead to the 3-1 final.

The Crush will be out again Saturday November 15th to take on Bloomington Jefferson, the game will again be live on 97.5 RadioX