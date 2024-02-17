Ferguson Sets Scoring Record in Win over St. Cloud Apollo.

By Carl Goenner/Assistant Sports Director/@carl_goenner/ St. Cloud Minn.

Photo Credit: Carl Goennner.

-On February 16, 2024 The St. Cloud Tech Tiger boys basketball team defeated the Apollo Eagles 81-78 as Senior Tameron Ferguson earned his way into the record books.

Ferguson scored his 20th point in the third quarter to tie the previous record of 1,893 points.

He then went on to score 12 more to finish with 32 on the night. This set the new all-time scoring record at Tech High School at 1,903 points.

The game started fast with fast breaks from both teams but neither of them were able to score. Tameron Ferguson soon hit a free throw to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead, but the Eagles responded and soon had the lead going into half time despite Fergusons 16.

St. Cloud Techs started the second half strong with Mehki Edwards and Josh Harris earning some gritty points in the paint to tie the game up. Both teams then swapped leads through the second half until Azaya Washington of St. Cloud Apollo hit a 3-pointer to tie the game up at 77 a piece with 30 seconds left. The Tigers soon took the lead again and Ismael Traore made 4 straight three pointers to finish off an 81-78 win over the Apollo Eagles.