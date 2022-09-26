Huskies Drop First Match of the Season

By Earnhardt Jaworski / KVSC Sports Writer

Friday night was set to be a battle of unbeatens at Halenbeck Hall. The nation’s top team, the Wayne State Wildcats 14-0 (4-0), were ready to challenge the #4 St. Cloud State Huskies 12-0 (4-0), on their own turf.

Set one was what everyone hoped a match of two unbeaten teams would be, dead even. In the first set alone, there were seven ties and two lead changes. Late in the set, it was Wayne State’s sensational middle hitter Taya Beller who stopped St. Cloud in its tracks. The 9th ranked hitter in the country slammed the ball down on the Huskies, who were left stunned for the rest of the set and couldn’t come back in the set, dropping it 25-20.

In set two, it was the same song and dance with both teams tied 6-6 early in the set. Even though the match was a dead heat, the Huskies still looked sour after dropping the first set and it showed with the eight attacking errors throughout the set. However, this is when the Wildcats found another gear and showed everyone in attendance why they were the number 1 team in the nation. By this point Beller and now outside hitter Kelsie Cada, were warmed up and the two rattled off kills to make it 19-11 for Wayne State. For the first time all season, St. Cloud fell out of contention to win a set as they had been completely shutdown. The Huskies who came into the weekend the #1 hitting team in the nation but only hit .029 in the second set. Wayne State would go on to dominate set two 25-12.

St. Cloud had their backs against the wall going into set 3. The Huskies came out with a fresh attitude and looked like the team that played in set one. Both teams again duked it out again mirroring each other all throughout the set. St. Cloud outside hitters, Kenzie Foley & Lindsey Rachel struggled most of the night with the front line of Wayne State, but in the third set, they began to make strides. There was no quarter given as neither team could get more than a two-point lead all set long, but the set needed to have a victor. Down 24-23, it was Huskies’ middle blocker Makenna Hollman to give her team another life after a thunderous spike tied the game 24-24. The packed student section erupted as Foley gave the Huskies a 25-24 advantage putting them on set point. After a service error and a lengthy replay review, Wayne State stole St. Cloud’s thunder and had the lead 26-25. In the end it was Taya Beller who buried the ball, set, match, and the Huskies. Wayne State won set three 27-25 and the match 3-0.

St. Cloud State now 12-1 (4-1) will host the Augustana University Vikings on Saturday at 2 pm inside Halenbeck, looking to rebound after Friday’s defeat.