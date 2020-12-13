Huskies Earn 3 Points IN Split With Bemidji State

By Drew Steele / @wooitsdrew / sports@kvsc.org / Photo by SCSU Athletics

The Huskies women’s hockey team made the trek up to Bemidji over the weekend. The Beavers finished fifth in the WCHA last season and beat the Huskies in four of five games.

SCSU came into the weekend on a three game losing skid after getting swept in UMD the weekend prior.

Game 1: SCSU 3, Bemidji State 2(OT)

The Huskies came out of the gates firing on all cylinders on Thursday applying pressure and putting 17 shots on net in the first period. One of those 17 shots was a Taylor Lind goal to open the scoring.

In the second, Lydia Passolt scored for BSU to tie the game up at one, which is the score the game will be at until a few minutes into the third. Jenniina Nylund would score after an excellent play by Klara Hymlarova to keep the puck in the offensive end.

A few minutes later, the Huskies would be on the power play when Clair DeGeorge scored a short handed goal. This would be the score throughout the remainder of regulation.

In overtime, Emma Gentry scored on a two on one opportunity with Nylund to give the Huskies the 3-2 win. This was Gentry’s first goal of her collegiate career.

Game 2: Bemidji State 3, SCSU 2(OT)

In game two, the two teams played close once again. The scoring did not get underway until the four minute mark of the second period. That is when Jenniina Nylund extended her scoring streak to three games in a row with a goal.

Under two minutes later, the Beavers would strike with a goal of their own from Clair DeGeorge. The score would be tied at one into the second intermission.

The scoring in the third would get kickstarted by Ellie Moser of BSU to give the Beavers their first lead of the weekend. Emma Gentry would score her second of the weekend to get it all square once again.

In overtime, the Beavers got the break they needed with a shot from Kara Werth at the point being deflected by Clair DeGeorge to give the Beavers the win.

The Huskies take a 2-4 record into the break. They currently sit in a tie for third place in the WCHA with Ohio State at six points.