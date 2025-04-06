Huskies Sweep Golden Bears as Fitzgerald Sets Record

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @carlgoenner.bsky.social / St. Cloud, Minn.

-The St.Cloud State Softball team defeated the Concordia St. Paul Golden Bears on Sunday, April 6. Halfway through game two, Senior infielder Maggie Fitzgerald was walked for the 91st time in her career setting the all-time walks record at St. Cloud State. The Huskies won both games by mercy rule with finals scores of 10-3 and 11-0.

St. Cloud’s Brooke Holmes and Maggie Fitzgerald homered on the day while Reese Holzhueter finished with two steals and two triples.

The Golden Bears started the first game off with a bang. As just the third player to bat, Sydney Pelzer hit a home run, bringing in 2 RBI’s to give CSP a 2-0 lead. Reese Holzhueter and Grace Frechette used their speed in the first inning to steal several bases and help the Huskies get one run on the board.

The score remained 2-1 until the bottom of the fourth inning when Brooke Holmes hit a home run that drove in two runs. Holmes gave the Huskies momentum and Reese Holzhueter then hit a triple to drive Kaylee Collins and Hannah Harms in to score and make it 5-2 Huskies.

St. Cloud State continued to fire on all cylinders and added more runs in the bottom of the 6th with a Kaylee Collins triple and a Rianna Stangle pop fly.

The Golden Bears found one more run, but St. Cloud State’s power hitting was too much, and the Huskies moved on to a 10-3 mercy rule win.

In game two, the Huskies Fielding was outstanding. Pitcher Emma Eickhoff only saw three batters in each of the first three innings. They scored two runs in the first inning but their batting picked up steam until the second. Bree Beck bunted to bring Kaylee Collins home and some good hitting from Maggie Fitzgerald and Sydney Roe drove in several more runs. St. Cloud finished the second inning with an 8-0 lead.

In the third inning, Reese Holzhueter stole second while Morgan Honeycut stole home at the same time to get the Huskies another run. Then Maggie Fitzgerald hit a homerun to tack on two more runs. After just 3 inning, the mercy rule took effect with The Huskies taking an 11-0 win over the Golden Bears.

Next Up: St. Cloud State travels to Duluth to take on the UMD Bulldogs this Wednesday at Malosky Stadium.