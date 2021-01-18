Huskies Take Four Points From Bemidji

By Drew Steele / @wooitsdrew / sports@kvsc.org / Photo by SCSU Athletics

SCSU Women’s Hockey looked to bounce back after a rough series to start 2021 over the weekend. They played host to Bemidji State. When the two teams played earlier in the season, both teams earned a win in overtime.

Dec. 10: St. Cloud State 3, Bemidji State 1

On Friday, the scoring was opened early in the game on Friday evening with the Beavers taking an early lead. The Huskies would tally one of their own to tie the game up early in the second. The goal scored by Nicole Ness was the first of her career. On the goal, Allison Green also earned her first career point with the secondary assist.

The Huskies took the lead in the game for the first time half way through the second with an Emma Gentry goal. The play was reviewed for a high stick and then followed quickly by a review for a hand pass, but the goal stood as the referee had originally called.

The game would go down to the wire with Emma Polusny standing tall in the net for SCSU. Taylor Lind eventually scored the second power play goal of the season for the Huskies on an empty net to provide the dagger.

Dec. 11: St. Cloud State 2, Bemidji State 2

On Saturday, two periods with two goals for a single team would set the scoring for the game. In the first period, SCSU scored twice with Taylor Lind and Emma Gentry finding the back of the net. They would take that lead to intermission with all the momentum.

In the second period, Bemidji would earn the momentum back as they would score twice late in the period. No scoring in the third period would send the game into overtime.

In overtime, both teams would have chances but not convert forcing the official score to be 2-2 and a tie. The two teams would then play a sudden-death shootout to determine who would win the extra WCHA point. BSU would do so in the second round.

The Huskies take four points away from the weekend. They will host Wisconsin next weekend. Friday’s game will be on RadioX with puck drop scheduled for 3:07. Saturday’s game will be on KVSC with puck drop scheduled for 2:07.