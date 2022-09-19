Huskies Volleyball Sets Record, Moves to 12-0

Earnhardt Jaworksi / KVSC Sports Writer

Saturday’s matchup against Minnesota State-Moorhead Dragons [5-6 [2-1]] saw the Huskies [12-0 [4-0]] repeat their performance from the previous night and sweep their NSIC home opening weekend.

Set one was business as usual for St. Cloud as they jumped out to an early 13-5 lead. Throughout the opening set, the Dragons struggled with communication, as they had a handful of balls no one committed for. fifth-year senior Rachel Houle tagged down a huge block to end the set 25-13.

In set two, the Dragons got their wings beneath them as they led the Huskies early in the set. The two teams would duke it out until St. Cloud went on a six point run to take the lead 14-8. To end set two, Houle set over a spinning serve that the Dragons mishandled and let fall to the floor. Once again, Houle was too tough to tame and the MSU communication was their undoing. The Huskies took the set 25-15.

Entering set three, St. Cloud State was in cruise control, as they got the opening kill and never looked in the rear view mirror. Outside hitters Linsey Rachel and Kenzie Foley were both knocking on the door for another double digit kill match with seven each going into the set. Middle blocker Sam Zimmerman kicked the Huskies into another gear with two back-to-back blocks, finishing the match with five. In the end, it was freshman Emma Barren who teed up Foley, delivering the finishing blow to the winged beasts from Moorhead. Foley ended the match with 14 kills & hitting .440. Rachel followed her with ten kills and hitting .304. Berran tacked on 33 assists and now has 383 on the season.

Next weekend at Halenbeck, the #6 Huskies [12-0 [4-0]] will face off against the #3 Wayne State Wildcats [14-0 [4-0]] in a Friday night showdown at 6 pm. On Saturday, the Augustana Vikings [10-2 [2-2]] will battle it out against the cardinal and black at 2 pm.