Husky Men’s Swim & Dive Earns Six All Americans.

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / St. Cloud, Minn.

-The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) has recognized six members of the St. Cloud State men’s swim and dive team as All-Americans.

The athletes are receiving the honors for their performances in the 2025 NCAA Division 2 Swimming and Diving Championships.

Those recognized are fifth year Raf Hendricks, Junior Mason Beck, sophomore’s Lance Godard and Jimmy Nords, and Freshman Marcus Walker and Reid Tigges.

Five of the six Huskies earned both first and second team All-American selections.

Hendricks second place finish in the 200-yard backstroke was the highest finish of the meet for St. Cloud State.