Huskys Men’s and Women’s Basketball Cruise to Wins Over Warriors

St. Cloud State’s men’s and women’s basketball teams entered Saturday for their last regular season games in the same spot. They were both looking to shake off rough losses to the defending champion Mavericks of Mankato State on Friday, and both were able to do so by taking down the Winona State Warriors.

The first game was the men’s who tipped off at 3:30 in Hallenbeck Hall, with them getting out to a quick early lead, and a low-scoring back-and-forth first half, that had the Huskies leading at halftime 31-24.

The second half of the game was even closer, and Winona was even able to outscore the Huskies by 2 in the second half, but could not mount the comeback, and the game ended with the Huskies taking a 70-65 win in the final regular season game.

The women’s game tipped off just 20 minutes after the men’s game concluded. The Huskies took off scorching right as the game started, going till they held a 43-21 lead at the half. They kept the momentum going the whole game, winning it 80-47.

The Huskies were led in scoring by Jada Eggebrecht who put 19 on the board for St. Cloud, while going 7-10 from FG range and 2-3 from beyond the three-point line. Alana Zarneke also collected 17 points for the Huskies and 7 rebounds.

Both teams will play again on Wednesday, February 26th, with the men starting at 5:30 and the women starting at 7:30. both games will be live on RadioX 97.5FM https://corn.kvsc.org/radiox