KVSC Sports Classics: 2013 NCAA Regional Win For Men’s Hockey This Friday

We take a step back in time this Friday April 24 at 7 p.m. to the St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey teams magical postseason run in the 2012-2013 season.

The No. 9 Huskies (23-15-1) come into this game looking for their first NCAA Tournament win outside the state of Minnesota. A Frozen Four bid would be the schools first in their Division 1 history.

In this 1 Vs. 4 match up, the No. 4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (25-12-3) come in as the favorites in not only this game but to make it to the championship game as well.

The leaders on the score sheet for SCSU coming into this game are senior Drew LeBlanc with 50 points and 37 assists, while freshman Jonny Brodzinski leads in goals with 21.

The Fighting Irish come in as junior Anders Lee leads the goals category with 20 as well as points with 38. Junior Jeff Costello and senior Sam Calabrese tied for the assist lead with 19 a piece.

In net for the Huskies is sophomore Ryan Faragher and for the Fighting Irish is junior Steven Summerhays.

This game was played on March 30, 2013 in Toledo, Ohio. KVSC Alumni on the call are Scott Gross and Gina Carlson.

