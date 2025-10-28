Local food shelves anticipate an influx of people with the loss of SNAP and MFIP benefits in November

By Shay Lelonek / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The government shutdown has reached record length, and local food shelves are preparing for an influx of people.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Minnesota Family Investment Program (MFIP) benefits will not be distributed in November due to the government shutdown, according to Spenser Bickett, the media relations specialist for the Minnesota Department of Children Youth and Families (DCYF).

According to Bickett, 440,000 Minnesotans accessing SNAP or MFIP will lose their grocery benefits until the shutdown ends or the federal government gives out further guidance. However, the cash portion of MFIP will be issued.

The Women Infants and Children program (WIC) has not been affected yet, but that could change as the shutdown continues, said DCYF commissioner Tikki Brown.

During a media briefing on Friday, Oct. 24, with speakers from DCYF, the Hennepin County Board, and Second Harvest Heartland, they discussed how the loss of SNAP and MFIP benefits will affect central Minnesotans.

“There will likely be more and more families going hungry,” said Irene Fernando, Hennepin County Board commissioner and board chair. “These are our neighbors, our kids’ classmates and friends, working families.”

Because of this, local food shelves are anticipating an increase in people while the shutdown continues. At Catholic Charities of St. Cloud, Eric Vollen, the emergency services program manager, says the organization has already seen an increase in people coming in as they prepare for the loss of benefits.

“Food demand has been high all year, and this could push us to record levels even further,” Vollen said.

Vollen added that he anticipates a large increase in November. To ensure Catholic Charities of St. Cloud can help as many people as possible, Vollen said they’re looking at making adjustments. The non-profit organization might add more appointments, extend hours, and possibly limit the quantities of food that a household can receive.

Another food shelf in St. Cloud is the Huskies Food Pantry at SCSU, which students which students who struggle with food insecurity can utilize. Rebecca Peine, the Interim Dean of Students who works with the food shelf, said she also anticipates an uptick in November.

Currently, the food pantry helps an average of 206 students a week in the food shelf, according to Peine.

“We want to help support as many students as possible, and I think right now we might be in a position where we’re going to see more students reaching out to help for help,” Peine told KVSC.

The best way to help struggling families during the shutdown is to donate to your local food shelf or food pantry, according to Bickett. To donate to the Catholic Charities of St. Cloud, visit their website.

Those who want to donate to the Huskies Food Pantry can do so by dropping their donations off at the food shelf in the Miller Center at SCSU in room 135. They encourage donors to email them a list of what they’re bringing them beforehand so they can log the donation.

For more information on how to get help, visit the USDA Food and Nutrition Services website or call the hunger hotline at 1-866-348-6479.