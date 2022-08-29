St. Cloud State Men’s Basketball Adds Veteran Presence with Five Transfer Additions

By Ryan McNamara / KVSC Sports Director / @RyanMcNamaraPXP

Coming into the fall with just seven players on the roster and a new head coach, the St. Cloud State University’s men’s basketball team had a long grocery list coming into the season.

Using the transfer portal, the Huskies filled up their cart with five new names added to the roster: Kevin Cook, Tommy Chatman, Dominic Aguilar, Jalen Griffin, Dominic Aguilar, Austin Jentzen. Get to know each player and what Coach Henderson had to say about each of them to St. Cloud State Athletics down below.

From left to right: Jalen Griffin, Kevin Cook, Dominic Aguilar, Austin Jentzen, Tommy Chatman (via SCSU Athletics).

The Big Men

Kevin Cook and Austin Jentzen are much needed big men for the Huskies, both standing at 6’7. Cook was a rebounding machine at Central Community College during the 2021-22 season. He pulled down 10.5 rebounds per game over 27 games, including an astounding 5.1 offensive rebounds per game. The Milwaukee, WI native also scored 14.0 points on an efficient 59.8% clip in just 18.8 minutes per game. Before CCC, Cook spent two seasons at Iowa Lakes Community College, where he averaged 10.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game over 61 career games. When asked about Cook, Head Coach Quincy Henderson said, “Kevin spent last year at Central and was a dominant presence inside. He rebounds at a high level and competes on both ends of the floor. His physicality will be needed in what has always been a physical league.”

Jentzen spent the 2021-22 season at Redlands Community College, where he averaged 7.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game over 27 games. The St. Michael, MN showed his defensive prowess as well, averaging 1.5 blocks and 0.7 steals in just 23.3 minutes per game. Jentzen also spent a year at Bryant & Stratton College, where he appeared in 29 games during the 2019-20 season. Coach Henderson mentioned Jantzen’s Minnesota connection when asked about the forward, saying, “Austin put together a solid year at Redlands CC a season ago. As a product of the MN Comets AAU organizations he has a strong basketball background and will help to shore up the Huskies interior this coming season.”

The Guards

The three guards, Aguilar, Chatman and Griffin are valuable pieces as well. Chatman joins the Huskies with the most experience out of the bunch, with three collegiate seasons under his belt. Last season, the Brooklyn Park, MN native averaged 9.2 points per game and 3.4 rebounds per game for New Mexico Junior College. Before NMJC, Chatman played two seasons at Northern State, one of the Huskies’ NSIC rivals. There, Chatman averaged 9.6 points per game over 53 starts, shooting at 44.1% from the field. Coach Henderson mentioned Chatman’s NSIC background when asked about the veteran, saying, “Tommy is an impressive young man who has proven his ability to play at this level. He comes from a basketball family, he understands the game and has put in the work. He knows the rigors of the NSIC and will be a valuable piece of the Husky program moving forward.”

Aguilar comes to the Huskies as an extremely effective outside shooter during his freshman season at Bethel University. The Fergus Falls, MN native averaged 6.5 points per game, shooting 46.3% on 3.7 three-point attempts per game. Coach Henderson also noted his shooting when asked about Aguilar, saying, “Dom got some great experience last year playing substantial minutes in the competitive MIAC. He can shoot at a very high clip and will be great in the locker room.”

Griffin played just seven games over two seasons at Panola College, after redshirting his freshman season and battling through injuries during his sophomore season. When asked about Griffin, Coach Henderson said, “Jalen, a product of a perennial basketball power, South Grand Prairie High will add speed and toughness on the perimeter. He has a high motor and is not afraid to work. I look forward to his contributions to the program.”

With a new head coach and a roster with many new names, St. Cloud State men’s basketball has a bright future ahead of them. As the Huskies gear up for a long season starting in mid-November, a few of these names could play crucial minutes this season.