St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey Ranked 4th in NCHC Preseason Poll

By Ryan McNamara / KVSC Sports Director / @RyanMcNamaraPXP

After finishing the 2021-22 season ranked 4th in the NCHC and 10-10-4 in NCHC play, the Huskies come into the 2022-23 season right where they left off, ranked 4th in the NCHC preseason poll. Ahead of the Huskies in the preseason poll are Denver, North Dakota, and Minnesota-Duluth.

The Huskies bring back just two of their top six scorers this season, senior forward Jami Krannila and senior forward Zach Okabe. SCSU does have many returning key contributors, including fifth-year senior and captain Spencer Meier, graduate forward and assistant captain Micah Miller, and junior forward Veeti Miettinen. Sophomore defenseman Jack Peart, senior forward Kyler Kupka, and graduate defenseman Brendan Bushy will have large roles as well.

SCSU finished last season 18-15-4 and ranked No. 11 in the final USCHO poll. Most notably, the Huskies were ranked No. 1 in the USCHO poll for three straight weeks in October and November 2021. St. Cloud State was ranked No. 13 in the USCHO preseason poll earlier this week.