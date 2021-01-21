By: Collin Rutkowski / @CRutkowski37 / sports@kvsc.org / Photo by SCSU Athletics

Long time Assistant Director of Athletic Media Relations and current Assistant Athletic Director of Strategic Communications, Tom Nelson had his last day on Wednesday as he has retired after 20+ years at St. Cloud State.

In an article from the Universities Athletics website, Tom said “I’ve had the good fortune to spend almost 25 years working with the intercollegiate department here at St. Cloud State University…. The opportunity to work with the outstanding student-athletes, coaches, media and staff here at St. Cloud State University has been a very rewarding experience and a highlight of my professional career”.

Tom, however, will be working his last hockey series this weekend as the women’s team faces Wisconsin and the Men’s team will play vs. Miami of Ohio.

On a personal note, I have had the privilege of working with Tom for women’s and men’s hockey games apart of the stats crew. I have learned a lot from him as many others that have worked with him closely can say the same.

From all of us here at KVSC, we would like to wish Tom a happy retirement.

(Quote from SCSU Athletics)