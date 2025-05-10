Bulldogs Conquer Crush Behind Heesen’s Six.

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @Carl_Goenner / St. Cloud, Minn.

-On Friday, May the St. Cloud Crush boys lacrosse team was defeated 12-7 by the BEcker Bulldogs.

Freshman Evan Heesen led the Bulldogs with 6 goals.

Becker started the scouring early and the Crush answered shortly after. The Bulldogs then added two more goals in the first quarter and the Crush trailed 3-1 after one. Attackman Barrett Flaherty scored early in the second quarter to get the crush back within one. The Beckers Even Heesen then scored two more goals in the quarter. St. Cloud netted one more goal and went into halftime trailing 5-3.

Robert Leaders got the Bulldogs on the board first in the second half, but 50 seconds later, St. Cloud’s Talen Ruprecht found the back of the net.

The Bulldogs proceeded to score six more goals while the Crush added three. The Crush fell to the Bulldogs 7-12 falling to 0-8 on the year.

Next Up the Crush play at Big Lake/Princeton on Tuesday, May 13 at 6:30 PM.