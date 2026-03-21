Huskies Down Beavers as Clark Ties Career High 11 Strikeouts

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @carl_goennerpxp / St. Cloud, Minn.

-St. Cloud State softball kicked off NSIC play with a 1-0 win over the Minot State Beavers on Saturday, March 21. SCSU starting pitcher Macy Clark tied her career high with 11 strikeouts in the game while Bethany Weiss hit the only home run. Minot State’s Katie Newberry also finished with 7 strikeouts from the mound.

St. Cloud State struck out four times in the first two innings and couldn’t score a run. Luckily, strong fielding prevented the Beavers from scoring. Minot State pitcher Katie Newberry struck out the first two batters in the third inning to notch five strikeouts in a row. Meanwhile SCSU pitcher Macy Clark struck out one batter and the third and three more in the fourth. Bethany Weiss led off the fourth inning for the Huskies by hitting a ball over the wall for a homerun. A strikeout and two popouts followed and the fourth inning ended with the Huskies on top 1-0. Both pitchers continued their stellar pitcher but the Huskies came away victorious with a 1-0 win.

The Huskies will now face off against the University of Mary Marauders tomorrow at 10:00 am and Noon. You can catch both of those games live on 97.5 RadioX.

Photo credit: SCSU Athletics.