OT Win Helps UMD Finish Sweep of SCSU.

By Carl Goenner / Sports Director / @carl_goennerpxp / Duluth, Minn.

-On Saturday, November 8, 2025 the St. Cloud State men’s hockey team was defeated by the UMD Bulldogs. Max Plante scored the game winning goal in overtime to become the fastest player in Bulldog history to reach 50 points since NHL hall of famer Brett Hull. Tyson Gross scored for the Huskies while Barrett Hall added one on the powerplay as well. Both teams had 12 penalty minutes in the game and each team scored 1 power play goal.

In a fast paced game, both teams came out with much more energy and put a lot of shots on goal. After a Husky penalty early in the first period, Minnesota Duluth’s Callum Arnott scored a powerplay goal for the first goal. In the second period, St. Cloud State’s Barrett Hall scored a powerplay goal of his own to even the score up at 1 a’piece.

With just over 3 minutes left in the second period, Tyson Gross netted SCSU’s second goal of the night, giving SCSU their first lead of the weekend, 2-1. Just 3 minutes and 10 seconds into the third period, Grayden Siepmann recorded the Bulldogs second goal of the game to tie the game at 2. Neither St. Cloud State or Minnesota Duluth could score again in the third period and the game headed to overtime after 3 periods of play.

In overtime, the Huskies got control early, but then UMD put their foot on the gas pedal. The Bulldogs Max Plante scored the game winning goal in overtime on a 1-time shot to give UMD a 3-2 win.

After the game, Coach Larson discussed his team’s improvement from Friday night. “That was definitely the response I was looking for out of our team,” said coach Larson. He also talked about the way the game ended. ”Great player, one of the hottest in the country right now, made a great play at the end and the was really the only difference,” said Coach Larson.

The Huskies will be back in action on Tuesday, November 12 against St. Thomas at 6:00 p.m. in St. Paul, Minnesota. You can hear that game live on 88.1 f.m. KVSC with Carl Goenner and Reece Powell on the call.

Photo credit: Bill Prout.