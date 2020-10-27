Deer Hunting Opens Next Saturday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Deer hunting season is fast approaching as many hunters get ready for the November 7th start.

To help minimize the spread of COVID-19 the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wants hunters to travel directly to their destination, attempt to bring all supplies with them and wear a cloth face covering if they need to stop along the way in public.

The DNR says hunters will have more opportunities to harvest deer this season because deer populations have increased in much of the state.

If you have any questions on deer hunting, contact the DNR Information Center at 888-646-6337 or email at info.dnr@state.mn.us.

You can also check the DNR deer hunting page for more information here.