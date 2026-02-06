Reece Powell/ assisstant sport director

On Feb 5th at 5:30 PM, the St.Cloud State Huskies took on the SMSU Mustangs.

The mustang would win the first tipoff of the night, but it would be the Huskies getting the first points on the night due to Reagan Briggs, who got a mid-range shot to fall through.

The Huskies would take charge and never look back in the 1st quarter as they would hit momentum changing three’s to have an abundant lead, leaving the 1st.

The Mustangs would slowly notch down that Huskies’ lead with #22 Audrey Swanson doing everything she could to keep her team in the game with a mixed bag of tough shots that she was able to hit.

The third quarter would be the toughest one for the Huskies as they had the ball taken away from them multiple times, which resulted in easy points for the mustangs who had decided to full-court press the Huskies.

In the fourth and final quarter, it would come down to free throws and offensive rebounds that would help the Huskies maintain the lead and close out the game for good

Huskies Def Mustangs 82-67